MHA Conference to Kick Off with Chef Showcase

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) has announced it will kick off its 34th annual conference and trade show on Sunday March 31 with a chef showcase event, featuring executive chefs from a number of cruise lines and spearheaded by Windstar Cruises Corporate Executive Chef Graeme Cockburn.

The conference and trade show takes place in Naples, Florida, from March 31 to April 2.

The chef showcase will see top executive chefs from various cruise lines creating internationally-themed dishes for various food stations during the MHA’s trademark opening reception on Sunday night in Naples.

The showcase will debut on the 2019 convention agenda as a full evening program, running from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The MHA event continues in Naples on Monday and Tuesday with breakfast presentations followed by a trade show event that offers an intimate, productive environment.

The not-for-profit association offers vendors and cruise lines an opportunity to meet one another in a non-threatening, non-pressurized environment.

The event is kept at a manageable level, with around 200 similarly-sized exhibits, with registration featuring nearly all-inclusive pricing and including the conference program, breakfasts and dinners.

As the cruise industry continues to accelerate in its growth and diversification, the MHA is putting further emphasis on luxury, niche and expedition cruise lines, with more news set to come.