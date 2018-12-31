Norwegian Ups New Years Promos

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced a new value-added initiative allowing guests to enjoy all six “Free at Sea” options at no cost.

“In celebration of an incredible year for our brand, including the unprecedented and incredibly successful debut of Norwegian Bliss, we are so pleased to offer our guests all six Free at Sea options across many of the ships in our fleet,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We’re ready to cruise into the new year providing guests the best vacation possible, allowing them to create unforgettable experiences with friends, family and loved ones.”

Following its recent offer for 2019 Norwegian Joy cruises, the company launched “Norwegian’s New Year – Big Savings” promotion available on many of its ships across its fleet. All guests who book a balcony stateroom or higher category stateroom will receive a beverage package, shore excursion credits, a specialty dining package, and an internet package, all for free, the company announced.

Guests can also take advantage of the free and reduced airfare initiative as well as Norwegian’s Friends and Family Sail Free option, which allows the third and fourth guests in a stateroom to sail complimentary.

Norwegian’s New Year – Big Savings initiative, which equals up to $4,000 in savings, is available through Jan. 2, 2018.