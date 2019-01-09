New Year Starts with 124 Cruise Ship Orderbook

Norwegian Encore

January 2019 has opened with 124 ships on the forward-looking cruise ship orderbook, extending through 2027.

The 268,736 berths on order represent an orderbook value of $69.3 billion, according to Cruise Industry News estimates in the 2019 Annual Report.

Compared to a year ago, the 2018 orderbook opened at 91 vessels, with the industry continuing to pick up its capacity growth and newbuild pace as cruise lines deliver record earnings performances across the board.

Download a PDF of the current orderbook.

MSC has the biggest orderbook of all, quickly expanding with megaship prototype builds, in addition to its four-ship entry into the high-end luxury market.

Of note, 39 different cruise lines have confirmed ship orders at 19 different shipyards.

The average size of ships on order is 90,841 tons with capacity for 2,239 guests, with an average price of $257,807 per berth.

