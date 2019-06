Photos of P&O Cruises UK's Oriana. The ship was built by Meyer Werft and launched in 1995 with capacity for just over 1,800 guests.



https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/20159-photos-p-o-oriana-4.html#sigProId1614c49152 View the embedded image gallery online at:

Photos: Sergio Ferreira