Latest Cruise Jobs: December 30

 Disney Cruise Line

Sr. Manager, Marine Operations (Celebration, Florida)

Under the oversight of the Executive Director, Marine & Port Operations, Port Developments & Itinerary Planning, this Sr. Manager is responsible for the marine operations for the company’s vessels/private island and provides leadership for the company in respect of. Click here.
 Disney Cruise Line

Dry Dock Entertainment Technical Manager (Celebration, Florida)

Under the oversight of the Managing Director, Disney Cruise Line (DCL) UK office, manages the approved dry dock scope of work for fleet’s technical work being undertaken during the dry docking period. Click here.
 Disney Cruise Line

Dry Dock Technical Manager (Celebration, Florida)

Under the oversight of the Managing Director, Disney Cruise Line (DCL) UK office, manages the approved dry dock scope of work for fleet’s technical work being undertaken during the dry docking period. Click here.
 Disney Cruise Line

Learning and Development Manager (Shipboard)

As the Learning and Development Manager, you will take charge of the onboarding, training, and development of our entire team, from crew to officers. Leverage your HR knowledge to develop learning content, coach crew members, facilitate presentations, and onboard every member of our crew. Click here.
 crystal river

Manager, Technical Operations (Amsterdam)
 crystal river

Director, Marine Operations (Amsterdam)
 crystal river

Manager, Port Operations (Amsterdam)
 princess

Project Manager, Newbuild (Santa Clarita, CA)
 lindblad expeditions

Expedition Specailist (New York)
 lindblad expeditions

Hotel Operations Manager (Seattle)
 

Marine Operations Planner (Guilford, CT)
 norwegian cruise line

VP, Revenue Management Operations (Miami)

