Keith Norman Named Fred. Olsen River Sales Manager

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has confirmed the appointment of Keith Norman as its first-ever dedicated River Sales Manager, starting Jan 1.

Norman currently Sales Manager – Affinity, will report into Mike Evans, Head of Sales, and will be responsible for a small, dedicated team, aimed at growing sales across all distribution channels to facilitate the future expansion of Fred. Olsen’s river cruise product, currently operated on Brabant, the company said.

Fred. Olsen has also recently confirmed its commitment to the continuation and growth of its European river cruise product – which started with its inaugural cruise season in April 2018.

“I am thrilled to be given this opportunity to grow and build upon the success of our popular Brabant sailings in Europe. The new River Sales Manager role gives Fred. Olsen a dedicated resource and focus to ensure that we can extend our presence within the competitive river cruise market," Norman said.

“Longer-term, we would like to grow our river cruise fleet and continue to bring the best of our ocean product to the river cruise market. We are already reaping the rewards of our unique Fred. Olsen experience on board Brabant, with a guest rating of 4 out of 5 and 2019 sailings more than 50% to target already. I look forward to continuing to promote this growing demand across all sales channels.”

Evans added: “I congratulate Keith on his new appointment, and look forward to working with him to put in place a dedicated team, to support awareness and sales, of our Fred. Olsen river product.

“This comes at an important time for our river cruise offer, which has steadily been gaining in popularity. There is an increasing appetite for Fred. Olsen’s friendly, more intimate style of river cruising, and Keith has the expertise and enthusiasm to be able take us to the next level.”

Fred. Olsen’s 156-guest river ship, Brabant, will be building upon the success of its first river cruise season with an expanded programme of 33 departures in 2019, from April to November, with durations between five and 25 nights.

Fred. Olsen’s river cruise itineraries on board Brabant for 2019 include: Düsseldorf, Germany to Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Düsseldorf to Nuremberg, Germany; Nuremberg to Budapest, Hungary; Budapest to Hirsova (Bucharest), Romania; Düsseldorf to Basel, Switzerland; and Hirsova (Bucharest) to Düsseldorf. Guests can choose to enhance their experience of the destination with a tempting selection of high-quality chargeable shore excursions.