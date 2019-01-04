Energy Efficient Reverse Osmosis System for Evac

Evac’s reverse osmosis system (ROSYS) uses as little as 3 kilowatt hours to generate a cubic meter of fresh water using an isobaric recovery device, according to Georg Schumacher, product manager. He added that if every kilowatt saved is equivalent to 1,000 euros per year, the technology can mean massive long-term savings.

Evac has RO plants for big, medium and small cruise ships, as well as yachts and river vessels. They can be configured for fresh water production from 20 to 1,200 cubic meters per day.

The pre-treatment process consists of multi-media filters designed for low maintenance with minimal membrane cleaning, offering a longer membrane service life, Schumacher said.

“Our full service includes design, construction, delivery, and after-sales support, as well as installation supervision, testing, commissioning and plant optimization,” he added.

"Our ROSYS M means modular,” Schumacher said, “and can be custom designed for the available space and according to a vessel’s requirements.”

He said he has also seen ships install double-stage RO plants whereby the water from the first plant is also treated in the second plant to remove nearly all salinity.