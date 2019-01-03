Halton

2019 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report Released

2019 Drydocking Report

The 2019 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report is now available from Cruise Industry News, with a projected refit calendar extending through 2021 and 100 pages of analysis and data into the huge drydocking and refit market.

2019 Drydocking Report

The 100-page PDF includes key insights and interviews with cruise lines, suppliers and shipyards, painting a complete picture of cruise ship repair, refurbishment and upgrading, as well as everything that goes into the planning before a vessel enters a drydock. 

Included in this report:

  • A 2019/2020/2021 Drydocking Schedule organized by ship, dates and region.
  • Information on how cruise ship drydocks work – timetables, supplier sourcing and more.
  • Key interviews with major cruise lines, key interior turn-key suppliers, class societies, key suppliers and shipyards.
  • Case study examples of recent and currently planned drydockings.
  • Data and information you need in just 100 pages to plan refit bids, learn about the market, and forecast for the future. 40 percent bigger than the 2018 edition!
  • Instant download ability – no waiting for mail – this report is 100 percent digital.

Click here to order and download instantly.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

122 Ships | 266,336 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Cruise Industry Job Listings

Latest Magazine Issue | Fall 2018

CIN Fall 2018

In This Edition:

China

Shipbuilding

Food + Beverage

Asia/Pacific

Australia

Zero Emissions

Interior Design

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Port Canaveral
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report