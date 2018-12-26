Jamaica Port Authority

The Apollo Group to Run Hotel on Zen Cruises Startup

Jalesh Cruises

Zen Cruises announced that The Apollo Group will run its onboard operations including food and beverage, housekeeping, guest services, payroll, public health, vendor management and revenue collection.

“Zen Cruises has partnered with global experts from the cruise, entertainment, port and marine industry to bring closer home the grandeur and lavishness experienced by Indians onboard foreign ships.  With their vast knowledge of serving global cruise industry, our strategic partners will offer quality services to domestic passengers, both in terms of innovation and experience," said Jurgen Bailom, president and CEO.

The Karnika, currently sailing as the Pacific Jewel, will launch service from Mumbai in April under the brand Jalesh Cruises. 

Famed for its culinary achievements for serving various markets, The Apollo Group handles hotel operations and administrative services for some 68 cruise ships.

 

December 26, 2018
