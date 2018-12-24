Salamis Filoxenia Sale Falls Through

Plans for South American start-up Pampa Cruises to operate the Salamis Filoxenia appear to have hit a road block as the sale of the vessel has been terminated.

In a statement, Salamis Tours (Holdings) Public announced that "the agreement has been cancelled as the buyers failed to fulfill the relevant terms. The advance payment of $770,000 made by the buyers has been rightfully forfeited in favor of the company."

Based in Argentina, Pampa Cruises announced it had acquired the 1974-built ship last month, and was intending to start service in January.