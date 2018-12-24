Celebrating Christmas in Norway on Hurtigruten’s Finnmarken

Finnmarken is one of Hurtigruten’s 11 ships that sail year-round along the Norwegian coast, roundtrip 12 days from Bergen to Kirkenes, making some 65 port calls ranging from 15 minutes to more than four hours.

The 2002-built, 15,690-ton Finnmarken can accommodate up to 740 passengers in staterooms and another 250 day passengers, as well as cargo and up to 47 cars.

The current Christmas cruise includes large contingents of passengers from India and China in addition to passengers from South Africa, Australia, the UK, Germany and the United States.

Winter attractions include Norway’s nature, including the Northern Lights, and shore excursions ranging from sightseeing to dog sledding, cross country skiing and mountain hiking.

The culinary experience is focused around Hurtigruten’s Coastal Kitchen concept, featuring ingredients and dishes native to Norway.

(Photos by Angela Reale Mathisen and Oivind Mathisen)