Jamaica Port Authority

Quark to Operate Mystic's World Explorer in Arctic for 2020 Season

World Explorer

Quark Expeditions will up its game in the Arctic for the summer 2020 season as the company has announced a number of departures on the new 200-guest World Explorer from Mystic Cruises.

The newbuild ship will debut for Nicko Cruises in early 2019 before moving to Quark for its debut Antarctica season on a charter agreement.

The ship is one in a series of three newbuilds under construction in Portugal for Mario Ferreira's Mystic Invest empire.

Quark will offer 12 departures on the ship, starting with an itinerary offering the best of Spitsbergen departing on June 6 for a week-long expedition.

Longer cruises include 10-day Spitsbergen voyages, as well as a 15-day voyage that also touches Iceland and Greenland.

Alongside the World Explorer, Quark will also offer a number of summer Arctic departures on the Ocean Adventurer, 132-guest ice-class vessel.

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

December 21, 2018
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

122 Ships | 266.336 Berths | $69 Billion | View

2019 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Fall 2018

CIN Fall 2018

In This Edition:

China

Shipbuilding

Food + Beverage

Asia/Pacific

Australia

Zero Emissions

Interior Design

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Coca Cola