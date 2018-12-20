Queen Elizabeth to Sail in Alaska for Full Season in 2020

Cunard today announced that it will spend a full season in Alaska from June through September in 2020 on the Queen Elizabeth.

Cunard is making its return to Alaska in May 2019 – and due to high demand, the line will double its program in 2020.

This expanded program will offer ten roundtrip voyages out of Vancouver ranging from nine to twelve nights and one getaway cruise to San Francisco for an overnight stay on July 4.

Guests will have the opportunity to take in the breathtaking beauty of Alaska with the iconic experience of sailing on a Cunard ship.

“We are so excited to offer an extended season in Alaska on Queen Elizabeth in 2020,” said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. “Due to strong demand and passenger feedback, Cunard has more than doubled its voyages in Alaska, visiting the most incredible cities with longer time in port to enjoy this inspiring destination.”

Port calls include Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka and more. In addition, the voyages offer scenic cruising in the narrow waterways of the Inside Passage, the Hubbard Glacier and Sawyer Glacier’s twin fjords, Tracy Arm and Endicott Arm.

Passengers have the opportunity to combine voyages together, including the Alaska roundtrips, Independence Day cruise and the North Pacific Crossings from Yokohama or to Tokyo.

These 2020 voyages include:

Alaska Voyage, roundtrip from Vancouver, 10 nights from June 2-12, 2019 (Q017), fares starting at $1,599

Independence Day Celebration, Vancouver to San Francisco with an overnight in port, 3 nights from July 2-5 (Q020A), fares starting at $599

San Francisco to Vancouver, 16 nights from July 5-21 (Q020D), fares starting at $2,659

Vancouver to Tokyo, 29 nights from August 29-September 28 (Q026A), fares starting at $4,459

Cunard also will continue its partnership with Rocky Mountaineer, offering pre- and post-cruise tours on the railroad.

Tours include either three- to five-nights’ accommodation, plus two full days aboard the train.