Holland America Back in Turkey as Part of Six Ship 2020 Europe Program

Holland America Line today announced its 2020 Europe program, including the Nieuw Amsterdam in the Mediterranean, which is part of a six ship lineup also featuring the Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam, Veendam, Zaandam and Zuiderdam.

Itineraries range from seven to 35 days as the line also confirmed Turkey is back on the agenda with seven overnight calls scheduled in Istanbul.

“European cruises are incredibly popular because they are the most affordable and convenient way to visit more cities and countries in one seamless vacation,” said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line’s president. “With an expanded season and six ships offering itineraries that cover the entire region, our guests have a wide selection of cruises that showcase the best of each country with the most enriching and immersive experiences.”

Guests can embark at Amsterdam and Rotterdam, the Netherlands; Boston, Massachusetts; Civitavecchia (Rome) and Venice, Italy; Barcelona, Spain; and Copenhagen, Denmark. Cruises also sail between Barcelona, Spain, and Venice or Civitavecchia.

Holland America Line has scheduled overnight calls at 13 ports, including Antwerp, Belgium; Amsterdam; Barcelona; Dublin, Ireland; Funchal, Madeira; Istanbul; Lisbon, Portugal; Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Reykjavik, Iceland; South Queensferry (Edinburgh), Scotland; St. Petersburg, Russia; Venice; and Valletta, Malta.

Nearly every cruise can be combined with the nonrepeating itinerary coming before and after, allowing guests to see more of Europe with a Holland America Line Collectors’ Voyage, the company said.

Citing strong demand, three ships will offer cruises in Northern Europe from April through September. The Nieuw Statendam, Holland America Line’s newest ship, will return to Northern Europe on seven- and 14-day roundtrip cruises from Amsterdam, while Rotterdam sails seven- and 14-day roundtrip cruises from Rotterdam. Veendam’s roundtrip Amsterdam itineraries allow for a more in-depth exploration of the region, with itineraries ranging from 14 to 21 days in length.

The Nieuw Statendam will also cruise the Baltic, the Iberian Peninsula and the Mediterranean; The Rotterdam will visit the Baltic, British Isles and Iberia; and the Veendam will feature cruises to the Baltic, British Isles, Iceland, Iberia and the Holy Land.

In 2020 Zaandam sets sail on a 35-day Voyage of the Vikings roundtrip Boston cruise departing July 18. The journey calls at 18 ports in the U.S., Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, the Netherlands and Ireland, making it easy to visit Europe without international air. Two shorter segments from Boston to Amsterdam (17 days) or from Amsterdam to Boston (18 days) are available.

Holland America's Mediterranean cruises are highlighted by the Nieuw Amsterdam in 2020, which will spend a full season in the region. The ship will offer the popular 12-day Mediterranean Romance, Mediterranean Tapestry and Mediterranean Empires cruises to Greece, Turkey and Italy roundtrip from Venice or between Venice and Barcelona or Civitavecchia (Rome), as well as the 12-day Adriatic Dream and Greek Odyssey itineraries between Venice and Civitavecchia.

The Nieuw Amsterdam will be joined by the Zuiderdam from May through June on 12-day itineraries, followed by the Nieuw Statendam and Veendam in September and October on cruises ranging from 10 to 14 days. The Zuiderdam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Veendam all feature overnight calls to Istanbul and a combined 14 overnights at Venice.