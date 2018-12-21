MSC Bellissima Departs from Chantiers de l’Atlantique For Sea Trials

The MSC Bellissima has left Chantiers de l’Atlantique for her first set of sea trials, with 450 technicians and engineers onboard the new vessel, according to a statement from the shipbuilder.

The multi-day testing phase will be a shakedown of sorts by the shipyard to measure the vessel's performance and fully test various systems.

The MSC Bellissima will be delivered early next year. The 4,500-guest ship will debut in Europe before sailing in the Middle East for winter 2019-2020 ahead of her 2020 China program.