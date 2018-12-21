Jamaica Port Authority

MSC Bellissima Departs from Chantiers de l’Atlantique For Sea Trials

MSC Bellissima

The MSC Bellissima has left Chantiers de l’Atlantique for her first set of sea trials, with 450 technicians and engineers onboard the new vessel, according to a statement from the shipbuilder.

MSC Bellissima

The multi-day testing phase will be a shakedown of sorts by the shipyard to measure the vessel's performance and fully test various systems.

MSC Bellissima

The MSC Bellissima will be delivered early next year. The 4,500-guest ship will debut in Europe before sailing in the Middle East for winter 2019-2020 ahead of her 2020 China program.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

December 21, 2018
MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

122 Ships | 266.336 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Cruise Industry Job Listings

Latest Magazine Issue | Fall 2018

CIN Fall 2018

In This Edition:

China

Shipbuilding

Food + Beverage

Asia/Pacific

Australia

Zero Emissions

Interior Design

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry Job Listings