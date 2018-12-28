The Top Cruise Stories of 2018

Cruise Industry News takes a look at the 2018 Year in Review with our most viewed web stories.
- Royal Caribbean Buys Silversea
- Silver Spirit Cut in Two
- Cruise Executive Compensation: Fain Highest Paid for Second Straight Year
- Princess to Build Two 175,000-Ton LNG Ships at Fincantieri
- Royal Caribbean Bullish on Short Cruise Market Move
- Bahamas Paradise Gives Crew Free Internet
- CLIA Revenue Falls as CEO Takes Home $850,000
- Norwegian Changes 2019-2020 Itineraries, Pulls Joy From China
- Zen Cruises to Start in India with Pacific Jewel
- New Carnival Panorama to be Based on West Coast
- P&O Orders New Ship for 2022 Delivery
- Royal Caribbean and Ctrip to Kill SkySea Brand
- Prinsendam Sold to Phoenix Reisen
- Celebrity Shows Off New Livery for Edge
- New Cruise Lines Eye Second Hand Ships
- Carnival Triumph to Become Carnival Sunrise After $200 Million Drydock
- Cruise Lines 2017 Q4 Breakdown: By the Numbers
- Viking Cruises Orders Another Six Ships
- Theme Park, Robots and More for Genting’s Global Class
- Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Picks Up Pace