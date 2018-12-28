Jamaica Port Authority

The Top Cruise Stories of 2018

Silver Muse In Villefranche

Cruise Industry News takes a look at the 2018 Year in Review with our most viewed web stories.

  1. Royal Caribbean Buys Silversea
  2. Silver Spirit Cut in Two
  3. Cruise Executive Compensation: Fain Highest Paid for Second Straight Year
  4. Princess to Build Two 175,000-Ton LNG Ships at Fincantieri 
  5. Royal Caribbean Bullish on Short Cruise Market Move
  6. Bahamas Paradise Gives Crew Free Internet 
  7. CLIA Revenue Falls as CEO Takes Home $850,000
  8. Norwegian Changes 2019-2020 Itineraries, Pulls Joy From China
  9. Zen Cruises to Start in India with Pacific Jewel
  10. New Carnival Panorama to be Based on West Coast
  11. P&O Orders New Ship for 2022 Delivery
  12. Royal Caribbean and Ctrip to Kill SkySea Brand
  13. Prinsendam Sold to Phoenix Reisen 
  14. Celebrity Shows Off New Livery for Edge
  15. New Cruise Lines Eye Second Hand Ships
  16. Carnival Triumph to Become Carnival Sunrise After $200 Million Drydock
  17. Cruise Lines 2017 Q4 Breakdown: By the Numbers
  18. Viking Cruises Orders Another Six Ships
  19. Theme Park, Robots and More for Genting’s Global Class
  20. Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Picks Up Pace 
