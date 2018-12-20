AIDAnova and AIDAcara Meet in Tenerife

The new 5,200-guest AIDAnova met one of her fleet mates as the LNG-powered ship docked in Tenerife along with the AIDAcara.

Of note, the AIDAcara was the first vessel for AIDA, which launched service in 1996.

The ships were sent off in style with a fireworks display from the port.

The AIDAnova, the youngest member of the AIDA fleet, set course for Fuerteventura as part of her seven-day Christmas journey.

The AIDAcara is currently on a 14-day "AIDA Selection" voyage around the Canary Islands and the Azores.