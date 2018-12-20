Jamaica Port Authority

AIDAnova and AIDAcara Meet in Tenerife

AIDAnova and AIDAcara

The new 5,200-guest AIDAnova met one of her fleet mates as the LNG-powered ship docked in Tenerife along with the AIDAcara. 

Of note, the AIDAcara was the first vessel for AIDA, which launched service in 1996.

The ships were sent off in style with a fireworks display from the port.

The AIDAnova, the youngest member of the AIDA fleet, set course for Fuerteventura as part of her seven-day Christmas journey. 

The AIDAcara is currently on a 14-day "AIDA Selection" voyage around the Canary Islands and the Azores.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

122 Ships | 266.336 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Fall 2018

CIN Fall 2018

In This Edition:

China

Shipbuilding

Food + Beverage

Asia/Pacific

Australia

Zero Emissions

Interior Design

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Naval Rocha
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report