Broward County’s Port Everglades has welcomed Holland America Line’s newest cruise ship, Nieuw Statendam, on its maiden call to the United States, on Wednesday Dec. 19.

The ship arrived early in the morning and its inaugural Port Everglades sailing is scheduled to depart at 5 p.m.

The ship returns Sunday, December 23.

"Holland America Line has been a primary customer for Port Everglades since the mid-1930s. This winter season, we will welcome 10 Holland America cruise ships, and have the distinct honor of being the host port for the Nieuw Statendam’s official naming,” said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Steven Cernak. Neiuw Statendam will be named on February 2, 2019 at Port Everglades.

The ship sailed to Port Everglades on a transatlantic voyage from Civitavecchia, Italy, which began on December 5.

Holland America accounted for more than 11.5 percent of the total number of cruise passengers who traveled through Port Everglades in FY 2018 (October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018).