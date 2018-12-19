$4,000 in Savings Offered on Norwegian Joy 2019 Sailings

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced a variety of value-added benefits for guests sailing on Norwegian Joy in 2019, including the opportunity to receive all six “Free at Sea” options at no cost as well as the addition of 14 gateways to its free and reduced airfare initiative, with free flights from 11 cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver and Phoenix.

All guests who book a balcony or a higher stateroom category on a 2019 cruise aboard Norwegian Joy will receive a beverage package, shore excursion credits, a specialty dining package, and an internet package – all for free, Norwegian said.

They can also take advantage of the free and reduced airfare initiative as well as Norwegian’s Friends and Family Sail Free option, which allows the third and fourth guests in a stateroom to sail complimentary.

“In advance of Norwegian Joy’s arrival in the U.S. in April, we are very excited to welcome her and our guests with a variety of enticing savings including free and reduced airfare, which has been a very compelling benefit for those booking vacations next year,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are also very happy to offer, for the first time ever, all six Free at Sea options, so I encourage anyone looking to cruise in 2019 to take advantage of this exciting, limited-time opportunity.”

The Norwegian Joy Take All Six initiative, which equals up to $4,000 in savings, is available through Dec. 30, 2018.