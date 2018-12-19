Silver Wind to Get Ice Class, Expedition Overhaul in 2020 Refurb

Silversea Cruises announced plans for a second extensive refurbishment of Silver Wind, which will see the ship pick up ice-class certification as well as a number of expedition cruising additions.

The drydock is scheduled for August 2020 and will span two months, according to a statement, and falls under the company's Project Invictus program.

A fleet of Zodiacs and kayaks for on-water exploration will be added as well as an upgraded theater.

All suites will undergo another full upgrade; the Spa & Salon will each be completely refurbished; the Reception/Atrium will be overhauled; and additional improvements will be made to La Dame, La Terrazza, the Main Bar, the Observation Lounge, the Panorama Lounge, the Pool Bar, public bathrooms, and the Theatre, among other spaces.

Accommodating fewer guests (just 254) and retaining her characteristic sense of small-ship intimacy, the Silver Wind will offer higher space ratios, a higher crew-to-guest ratio, and more upper suites, among other enhancements.

Following her drydock period, Silversea plans to deploy the ship on both traditional itineraries and to expedition destinations, including the Arctic and Antarctica.

The ship will resume service on November 10, 2020, embarking on her inaugural season in Antarctica.