Chef Omar Allibhoy to Join Saga Sapphire for Special Sailing

Saga Sapphire

Star television chef Omar Allibhoy is set to share secrets of how to create Spanish dishes during Saga Sapphire’s Flavors of the Iberian Peninsula cruise this coming spring

Allibhoy, the founder of the Tapas Revolution bars and restaurants, is known as "the Antonio Banderas of cooking" and guests will be able learn how to make tapas and paella during the no-fly sailing from Southampton.

From Malaga, there’s a visit to an Andalusian farmhouse with the option to help prepare paella for lunch.

In Cadiz, guests can visit a bodega in Jerez, as well as witnessing a traditional equestrian performance, and a chance to explore one of Europe’s largest wine cellars and enjoying a wine-tasting.

The first port of call is Leixoes, in Portugal, which features a tour to a lodge in Oporto where the city’s fortified wine is blended as well as a chance to see the 20,000 azulejos tiles in the São Bento railway station.

In Gibraltar a sightseeing tour to the Rock, before high tea at the art deco Rock Hotel, is on the itinerary, while a taste of Andalusian culture is found in the bodegas of Motril, with an excursion to the magnificent Alhambra Palace in Granada.

The ship sails 14 nights from Southampton, departing on March 28 and returning to Dover on April 11. 

