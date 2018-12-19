Peregrine Adventures to Charter Ocean Endeavor for Antarctica Program

Intrepid Group and Chimu Adventures have announced a new program of small-group polar expeditions operated by the joint venture partners under the Peregrine Adventures flag, Intrepid’s premium brand, according to a statement.

Starting in October 2020, the company will operate the newly refurbished Ocean Endeavour, with capacity for 199 guests.

The new range also marks the return of Intrepid Group’s Peregrine Adventures brand to Antarctic waters and makes Intrepid Group a truly seven continent operator, noted Intrepid Group CEO James Thornton.

“We know there is a huge appetite for a more sustainable and experiential style of cruise, so we’re thrilled that this partnership will take Peregrine back to operating polar expeditions in our own small group sustainable style,” said Thornton.

With an industry-leading ratio of one expedition leader to eight guests, a diverse range of on- and off-board activities, and rigorous sustainability standards, Greg Carter, co-founder of Chimu Adventures, said passengers can feel assured the most important details are taken care of.

All departures will be carbon offset and eco-friendly measures will include no single-use plastic, a reusable water bottle for every guest and only sustainable seafood will be served onboard.

“We are seeing an increasing appetite from travelers of all ages to visit Antarctica. They want to get closer to nature and understand the world we live in,” added Carter.