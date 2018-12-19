Jamaica Port Authority

Ponant Offers High-End Food and Beverage Sailing

Le Soleal in Bordeaux

Sailing to Northern Europe on April 13, Ponant will offer a "Gastronomy, Vineyards & Grands Cruise" over nine nights in partnership with Ducasse Conseil and Château Latour aboard the L'Austral

Sailing from Lisbon to Portsmouth, port calls include Leixoes, Saint-Jean-de-Luz, Bordeaux (overnight), Paulliac, Belle-Ile-en-Meg, Gurnsey and Honfleur aboard the 264-guest ship.

It will be a fully culinary experience, according to the cruise line, incorporating visits to vineyards ashore.

Guests will be treated to two very special gala dinners prepared by Xavier Boireau, chef oatthe Rech restaurant, a seafood institution in Paris, and Francis Fauvel of Ducasse sur Seine, the first 100 percent electric cruise-boat restaurant.

To round off this experience, the master cheesemonger, Bernard Antony, will be onboard, offering a selection of cheeses.

The gourmet cruise will also feature to the chance meet geographer and wine historian Jean-Robert Pitte and famous sommelier Eric Beaumard. Both are set to deliver lectures throughout the cruise.

While calling in Pauillac, guests will be able to visit and taste wine at a number of famous vineyards.

By nightfall, the ship will be moored opposite Château Latour and guests will be able to take part in a gala dinner.

