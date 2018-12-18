Carnival Miracle to Sail from San Francisco and San Diego

Carnival Cruise Line today announced that it will offer a series of cruises from San Francisco with the Carnival Miracle operating a schedule that includes four- to 15-day voyages to Alaska, Hawaii and Mexico in 2020. It is the first set of cruises for the line from San Francisco.

Following strong reception to a previously announced program from San Diego in 2019, Carnival Miracle will also return to that port for a winter 2020-2021 schedule of three- to 15-day voyages.

"These deployments further bolster Carnival Cruise Line’s position as the West Coast cruise leader, carrying more passengers than any other cruise operator. That number will continue to increase with the debut of Carnival Panorama from Long Beach in December 2019, the first new Carnival ship on the West Coast in 20 years," Carnival said, in a press release.

With the addition of San Francisco, Carnival operates from 19 North American homeports.

“Carnival is the number one cruise operator from the West Coast, and these new programs from San Francisco and San Diego, as well as the deployment of the brand new Carnival Panorama from Long Beach, speaks volumes to our confidence in growing this important market,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival’s first-ever schedule from San Francisco kicks off March 19, 2020 with the Carnival Miracle and will include four-day long weekend voyages to Ensenada departing Thursdays and returning Mondays throughout the spring and summer, as well as five-day and six-day cruises to Ensenada, Catalina Island and San Diego in the spring.

The ship will also offer a summer schedule of 10-day Alaska cruises round-trip from San Francisco featuring a variety of popular destinations throughout the Last Frontier, including Juneau, Skagway, and Icy Strait Point as well as opportunities to visit Sitka and cruise Tracy Arm Fjord. There’s also a one-time 11-day Alaska cruise departing Aug. 9, 2020.

A 15-day Carnival Journeys Hawaii cruise round-trip from San Francisco departs April 16, 2020, calling at destinations including Maui (Kahului), Honolulu, Hilo, Kona, and Kauai, as well as a stop in Ensenada.

The Carnival Miracle will also sail a winter schedule of voyages from San Diego beginning Oct. 4, 2020. The program includes convenient three cruises to Ensenada, four-day sailings to Ensenada and Catalina Island, and five-day departures that spend two full days in the Mexican resort town of Cabo San Lucas.

Also offered are four 15-day Carnival Journeys Hawaii cruises round-trip from San Diego departing Oct. 16 and Nov. 28, 2020, and Jan. 9 and Feb. 20, 2021. Featured ports include Hilo, Kona, Kauai (Nawiliwili), Maui (Kahului) and Honolulu, as well as a stop in Ensenada.