MSC Partners with German Chef Harald Wohlfahrt

MSC Cruises has today announced a new partnership with German chef Harald Wohlfahrt, the only German chef to hold a three Michelin Star rating for 25 years in a row.

Gianni Onorato, MSC Cruises Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The world-class expertise of Chef Wohlfahrt brings an exciting new chapter to our onboard dining experience. Working with partners who embody excellence and innovation, as well as sharing our values, is incredibly important for us, and we are incredibly excited to be working with one of the best chefs in the world to continue delivering unforgettable culinary experiences to our guests.”

Wohlfahrt commented: “My motivation is to create a perfect starting position for a taste development in every dish! I am delighted to be partnering with MSC Cruises and I am excited to be able to create something for the guests that will delight and amaze their senses.”

Onorato added: “We look to enable our guests to discover new cultures and tastes through the dining we offer on board and we offer an incredible variety of choice both in terms of dining formats, new concepts and menus that reflect the very best of Mediterranean and international cuisines.”

Chef Wohlfahrt will develop a new menu for the private Yacht Club restaurant onboard the MSC Meraviglia, MSC Splendida and MSC Preziosa while the ships are sailing in Northern Europe, as well as two different main courses for MSC's Elegant Night onboard.

Working with MSC Cruises’ own team of chefs, Wohlfahrt will complete in-depth, interactive training, passing on his skill and expertise to MSC Cruises’ chefs, the company said, allowing them to recreate his signature dishes onboard.

Chef Wohlfahrt has trained dozens of Michelin starred German chefs, totaling over 60 Michelin stars between them.