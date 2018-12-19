Diamond Princess Arrives in Singapore

The Diamond Princess has arrived in Singapore from Japan to join the Sapphire Princess for a homeporting season that will last until March 2019.

This is the first time that Princess Cruises has based two ships in Singapore as the Sapphire Princess arrived on Nov. 28.

The Sapphire Princess, sister ship to the Diamond Princess, is homeporting in Singapore for her fifth season and will sail to Southeast Asian destinations on three- to 13-day voyages. During this time, she will also embark on a Grand Asia voyage return trip from Singapore to Shanghai over the Christmas and New Year period. The Sapphire Princess will then continue sailing in the region after which she will sail to Europe for the summer season.

The Diamond Princess will offer Christmas and New Year sailings from Singapore to Southeast Asian destinations. For holiday sailings, the Diamond offers a 10-day roundtrip sailing from Singapore to Kota Kinabalu, Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok and Ko Samui.

The New Year itinerary offers a 10-day sailing from Singapore to Bali, Port Klang, Penang (late night) and Phuket.

“A cruise provides the ideal setting to connect with loved ones and celebrate the festive season together. With two ships homeporting in Singapore for the first time, we’re offering guests an expansive schedule of sailings to experience some of the most incredible destinations in the region, while celebrating in style on the high seas,” said Farriek Tawfik, Director Southeast Asia, Princess Cruises.

The Sapphire Princess will return to Singapore for her sixth homeporting season next year which will include a cruise to see the Annular Solar Eclipse from the Straits of Malacca.

The Diamond Princess will undergo a dry dock in Singapore before she returns to Japan in February for her sixth season, sailing roundtrip from Tokyo (Yokohama) and Kobe. The March-November 2019 season features 60 departures on 40 unique itineraries, visiting 41 destinations in seven countries.