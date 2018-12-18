Jamaica Port Authority

Vision of the Seas Begins New Orleans Program

Vision of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International returned to the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) as the Vision of the Seas homeported at the Julia Street Cruise Terminal for its inaugural cruise Dec. 15, 2018.

“Royal Caribbean is a valued cruise line partner that we are excited to welcome back to the Crescent City,” said Brandy D. Christian, Port of New Orleans President and CEO. “Our commitment to top-notch service combined with the vibrant sights and sounds of the Big Easy will add another dimension to the dynamic Royal Caribbean cruise experience.”

The 2,514-passenger ship will sail seasonal, seven-night itineraries from Port NOLA through March 2019.

