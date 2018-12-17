Carnival Panorama Coin Ceremony Marked

The Carnival Panorama’s exterior completion was celebrated at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy, during which a commemorative coin was welded to the ship’s mast, according to a statement.

The coin ceremony – whose origins can be traced back to the ancient Romans who believed that attaching coins to a ship provided divine protection – signifies the successful completion of Carnival Panorama’s exterior outfitting, Carnival said.

Benoit Clement, Carnival’s senior vice president of newbuilds, represented Carnival at the ceremony with Antonella Cazzin, an employee of Fincantieri’s shipyard in Marghera for more than 35 years, serving as godmother for this event.

The 133,500-ton Carnival Panorama is set to debut from Long Beach Dec. 11, 2019, marking the first new Carnival ship homeported on the West Coast in 20 years.

As part of the year-long celebration welcoming the new Carnival Panorama to the West Coast, the Carnival AirShip will return with a month-long journey across California, launching on Dec. 31 in conjunction with the line’s first-ever Rose Parade float on New Year’s Day.