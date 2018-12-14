Costa Extends Savona Port Deal to 2044

The Western Ligurian Sea Port Authority and Costa Cruises have signed a contract extension through 2044 for the concession agreement for the port of Savona, according to a statement.

The event was attended by Paolo Emilio Signorini, President of the Western Ligurian Sea Port Authority and Neil Palomba, President of Costa Cruises, who signed the new agreement in the the presence of Giovanni Toti, President of the Liguria Region and Ilaria Caprioglio, Mayor of Savona.

On November 3, 2019, Savona will host the naming ceremony for the new Costa Smeralda.

From November 9, 2019 until spring 2021, Costa Smeralda will be in Savona every Saturday for a one-week sailing calling at Marseilles, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Civitavecchia/Rome and La Spezia.

In preparation for the new ship, major work is set to take place in Savona, for a total investment of 24 million euro.

The Western Ligurian Sea Port Authority will be deepening the sea bed in front of the Palacrociere main cruise terminal quay to increase the draught.

The total cost of the work is estimated to be 19.35 million euros. Costa Cruises will invest a total of 4.5 million euros and also make changes to the Palacrociere cruise terminal for the bigger ship.

The work will not interfere with the operation of the port, where Costa ships are expected to make 155 calls in 2019, according to a statement.

“The development of the cruise industry in Genoa and Savona is a key component of the Port Authority’s mission and a focal point of investment programmes currently underway to fund infrastructure projects in this thriving segment of the Ligurian ports," said Paolo Emilio Signorini, president of the Western Ligurian Sea Port Authority.

"The Port Authority’s commitment has been flanked by a sizable investment program implemented by Costa Cruises to upgrade the homeport facilities. Savona and Genoa rank amongst the Top 10 Italian cruise ports, with the National and Regional Tourist Agencies forecasting further increases in passenger traffic in 2019, thereby consolidating Liguria’s position as Italy’s premier regional cruise destination. This is an important recognition for Genoa and Savona’s cruise industry in the aftermath of the tragic collapse of the Morandi Bridge last August.”

“Savona is the main home port of Costa Cruises, where we generate annual traffic of over 800,000 passengers," added Neil Palomba, president of Costa. "This new agreement is a further success in our fruitful collaboration with the Port Authority, and lays even more solid and long-lasting foundations for the investments we have already decided to make to adapt the Palacrociere in preparation for the arrival of Costa Smeralda, our new flagship, at the end of 2019."