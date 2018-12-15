Double First Call in Grenada

Grenada welcomed a double call earlier this week when two cruise ships both made inaugural calls to the destination, with the Celebrity Reflection and MSC Preziosa combining to bring more than 5,000 guests.

The captain and crew of the Celebrity Reflection were greeted by a local delegation including the CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) Patricia Maher, representatives of the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, local agents George F. Huggins & Co.Ltd, the Grenada Ports Authority, Customs and the Royal Grenada Police Force. They met with Reflection Captain Panagiotis Skylogiannis, handing over the traditional welcome plaque.

"We are delighted that your passengers are enjoying such perfect weather today. They are spoiled for choice when visiting Grenada from experiencing bean to bar chocolate tours and rum factories to waterfalls, white sandy beaches and so much more," Maher said.

Similar plaques were handed over by George F. Huggins & Company Ltd. and the Ports Authority.

The team then boarded the MSC Preziosa for a short inaugural commemoration ceremony. Welcoming the captain and crew and handing over a commemorative plaque was GTA Communications Officer Ria Murray.

MSC Preziosa Captain Corrado Iaconis told the gathering that this was not his first visit to Grenada though it was the ship’s inaugural visit.

He said: “Our passengers always enjoy Grenada and we are happy to be visiting today.”

The visits of Celebrity Reflection and MSC Preziosa bring the number of new cruise ships to Grenada to six for the 2018-2019 seaso.