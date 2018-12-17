Greater Victoria: Events and Facilities For Visitors and Locals Alike

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority has reported that it saw increased utilization of its properties by both residents and visitors in 2018.

From the Ogden Point Cruise Terminal and Fisherman’s Wharf to the Inner Harbour, community-focused facilities serve both visitors and residents, and 2018 was a milestone and record-setting year for many of the properties, according to the Harbour Authority.

Among the many highlights: 250 cruise ships brought 640,000 passengers and 230,000 crew; commercial fishing vessels offloaded 2.8 million pounds of seafood at Fisherman’s Wharf; some 400,000 people used the breakwater walkway at Ogden Point; the Port Authority supported various initiatives such as the Indigenous Cultural Festival and Songhees Cultural Center, as well as more than 55 community events throughout the Inner Harbour, Fisherman’s Wharf and Ogden Point, 30 of which received sponsorship by the Harbour Authority with financial or in-kind support valued at more than $100,000.

Other events were designed to raise awareness of the importance of the oceans and also to clean up local shores.

Improved Wi-Fi was installed both Ogden Point and the Inner Harbour marinas, allowing visitors to stay connected.

Infrastructure Canada announced $1.9 million toward the $6.8 million project to extend the mooring dolphin at Ogden Point Pier B to accommodate larger cruise ships.