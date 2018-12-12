Rudi’s Sel de Mer Restaurant Opened on the Nieuw Statendam

Following the delivery of the Nieuw Statendam on Nov. 29, 2018, Holland America Line celebrated the opening of Rudi’s Sel de Mer onboard the Nieuw Statendam with a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Rudi Sodamin, Holland America Line’s Master Chef, was joined by Carnival Corporation Chairman Micky Arison, Carnival Corporation Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald, Chief Executive Officer of Holland America Group and Carnival UK Stein Kruse, Holland America Line President Orlando Ashford and the entire culinary service crew onboard the ship to mark the opening.

The Sel de Mer restaurant first launched in 2016 on board Koningsdam and was later introduced as a pop-up restaurant on all Holland America Line ships under the name Rudi’s Sel de Mer. Following a mid-December 2018 drydock, Koningsdam’s restaurant will then also bear the name Rudi’s Sel de Mer.

“Since opening on Koningsdam, Sel de Mer has garnered both guest and industry acclaim, and we’re excited to introduce the first restaurant to bear Master Chef Rudi Sodamin’s name and commemorate the grand opening as part of the launch celebrations for Nieuw Statendam,” said Ashford. “Congratulations to Rudi and his entire team on creating a culinary and experiential masterpiece for our guests.”

“When developing the concept of Rudi’s Sel de Mer, I aimed to make it one of the finest restaurants at sea that would rival the best French-inspired brasseries in the world, and I am proud of the work that went into making it a success,” said Sodamin. “This ribbon-cutting ceremony to open Rudi’s Sel de Mer on Nieuw Statendam is a very special memory, and it was an honor to celebrate with everyone. I am very pleased to bring global culinary expertise to the prestigious Holland America Line brand and have my name on the list of chef-branded restaurants in the cruise industry.”

The venue offers a classic selection of French seafood dishes with a contemporary twist; Rudi’s Sel de Mer offers an à la carte menu featuring new items as well as popular dishes beloved by guests. Cruisers can select appetizers including Steak Tartare, Rudi’s Seafood Tower and the classic Fruits de Mer.

For an entrée, guests can dine on Broiled Lobster Tail, Whole Dover Sole Meunière, Clams au Beurre, Duck Cassoulet, Steak Frites, Soufflé au Fromage and the popular Salt Crust Baked Branzino.

Dessert choices include Rudi’s Face to Face Chocolate, Crêpes Suzette, Apple Tarte Tatin, Profiteroles with Hot Chocolate Sauce, Artisanal French Cheese Plate and Rudi’s famed Soufflé – a version of the Salzburger Nockerl of his home country, Austria.