Port of Seattle Announces Fourth Annual Tourism Fund Program

Port of Seattle Commissioners have approved a fourth annual round of funding for its Tourism Marketing Support Program, which provides matching funds for organizations throughout the state of Washington to promote tourism. The $200,000 approved must be matched by the grant recipients and used for publicizing and attracting visitors to their destinations.

“The Port of Seattle will continue to lead on promoting the sights and destinations of our great state, as tourism means jobs and economic opportunity. The Port is proud of our partnerships with communities around Washington,” said Commissioner Peter Steinbrueck in a prepared statement. “We look forward to having another great round of grant recipients that will entice visitors to come to our state.”

The deadline for submitting a completed application form and proposal is February 1, 2019 at 2 p.m., with completed application form and proposal delivered as one application document via email.

An Information Session for the 2019 tourism marketing support program is scheduled for Friday, January 11, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Pier 69, Port of Seattle.

According to the port, since its establishment in 2015, the Tourism Marketing Grant Program has provided 40 organizations across the state more thanr $437,000 in funding that has been matched by more than $312,000 in sweat equity, materials, and donations by partner organizations.