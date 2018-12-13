Wanzl Supplies Over 1,000 Trolleys for AIDAnova

Wanzl has supplied more than 1,000 bespoke housekeeping and room service trolleys to the new AIDAnova, according to a statement.

The new LNG-fueled ship was delivered earlier this week to AIDA Cruises from Meyer Werft.

Around 150 customised Mundus chambermaid trolleys have been customized to suit the new AIDA ship, Wanzl said.

A fold-out push handle and a locking brake enables better manoeuvrability and greater stability, of the trolley, while three flexible shelves in the main body provide plenty of space for clean laundry. The dirty laundry is housed in a separate enclosed container. The trolley can be released and moved with just one handle, meaning it can be rolled independently into cabins.

Towels and cloths can be stowed away in two additional removable and washable plastic bags, which are secured on the sides along with a push and pull drawer included above the shelves.

The pre-sorting system on the right-hand side of the Mundus a special custom-made feature for AIDA, consisting of a bucket, storage tray and baskets for waste separation – each of which can be accessed separately.

The Mundus "drives" on four casters, with a fifth enabling quick changes in direction in tight cruise ship spaces. There is also the ability to lock the unit using an RFID chip.

Wanzl also designed customized luggage containers for the ship and homeporting operations, which can be appropriately pre-sorted during check-in, and safely transported to the output area without the need for additional reloading.

"The cruise container dimensions were specifically adapted for the AIDAnova, with the result that the trolleys can now be nested in a way that takes up even less space. Wanzl is also making laundry logistics easier with the introduction of the KT3 linen trolley which was adapted specifically for the AIDAperla and modified once again for the AIDAnova," the company said.