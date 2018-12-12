Kusadasi Gets Nod to Host MedCruise GA

Ege Port Kusadasi will be hosting the 54th MedCruise General Assembly, according to a press release.

The port, operated by Global Ports Holding, is the so-called gateway Ephesus. It was also the first port acquisition of Global Ports Holding.

The General Assembly brings together MedCruise members, cruise line executives and members of the international media.

MedCruise has 70 port members representing 120 ports, in addition to 33 additional associate members.

Airam Diaz Pastor, president of MedCruise, said: “We are very proud to announce that our General Assembly will take place in the Eastern Med. Our prestigious 54th General Assembly will be welcomed by the Ege Port Kuşadası, a historical region and a great cruise destination. This major cruise event will have a positive impact not only on the traffic of this area but also on the nearby regions, which is one of the main goals of our Association”.

Aziz Güngör, general manager of Ege Port Kuşadası, added: “We are very happy to host the MedCruise General Assembly here in Kuşadası, hosting the cruise industry leaders, the member port managers, as well as the press. As the traffic to East Med is getting stronger once again, Kuşadası will be welcoming the passengers back with delight.”

Emre Savin; CEO of Global Ports Holding, said: “As the world’s largest cruise port operator, Global Ports Holding is delighted to support this event hosted by one of our ports, Ege Port Kuşadası. Kuşadası, also referred to as Ephesus is one of the top cruise destinations in the East Mediterranean. We hope you enjoy this year’s event and appreciate the historical beauty of this wonderful destination.”