Holland America Line's brand new Nieuw Statendam was in Funchal earlier this week for a port call.

She was delivered to the Seattle-based company earlier the month and is on her way to her winter homeport of Port Everglades.



https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/20056-photos-nieuw-statendam.html#sigProIdedd66946fa View the embedded image gallery online at:

Photos: Sergio Ferreira