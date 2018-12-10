MSC Armonia Arrives in Miami for First Sailing to Cuba

The MSC Armonia has arrived in Miami ahead of her first sailing to Cuba from South Florida.

Starting on Monday, December 10 the MSC Armonia will begin sailing seven-night Caribbean itineraries year-round departing from Miami and calling at Montego Bay, Jamaica; Georgetown, Cayman Islands; and Cozumel, Mexico before arriving in Havana on Saturday and staying overnight to Sunday.

“We are thrilled to be enhancing the opportunities for guests sailing from North America to explore the Caribbean in new ways, with MSC Armonia joining the revolutionary MSC Seaside and the elegant MSC Divina at PortMiami,” said Roberto Fusaro, president of MSC Cruises USA. “With this brand new itinerary, our guests will not only be able to explore a new city, but also have plenty of time to experience the local culture, taste the local foods and return home with an enriching experience.”

On Saturday evenings, during MSC Armonia’s overnight stay in Havana, a highlight of MSC Armonia’s entertainment offering will be the addition of local Cuban music while in port in Cuba, MSC said, in a statement. Various local musicians will join guests on board to play local Cuban music onboard on Saturday nights.