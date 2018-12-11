Galveston Marks 10 Millionth Passenger

The Port of Galveston has announced that on Sunday, December 9, 2018 it welcomed its 10 millionth passenger to embark from the port’s cruise terminal. The port began cruise operations in 2000.

The lucky 10 millionth passenger was Yingtao Liu who drove from Norman, OK with his parents, wife, and three children. Upon checking in for his cruise yesterday he and his family were informed that they were the 10 millionth passenger by Port of Galveston CEO Rodger Rees, Carnival Vista Hotel Director, Pavol Drimaj and other representatives from the cruise line who were on hand to personally welcome Lui and his family. They were embarking on their first cruise ever.

To celebrate the milestone the Port of Galveston, Carnival Cruise Lines, Galveston Convention and Visitors’ Bureau and Island Bay Resort contributed several gifts to the lucky winning family. These included a three-night stay at Island Bay Resort, a bountiful basket full of delicious treats from the port, a specially designed gift bag of Galveston swag from the CVB, and a beach bag with vacation essentials from Carnival Cruise Lines to mark the occasion. The cruise line also extended some onboard courtesies and VIP treatment during the seven-night voyage.