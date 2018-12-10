MJM Opens Branch in Poland

MJM Group has established a presence in Poland with the opening of an office in Gdanski, according to a press release.

Based in Pruszcz Gdański, the office will be primarily a design and administrative hub which will support key activities and projects at the company’s headquarters in Northern Ireland for the cruise ship interior outfitter.

Speaking at the official opening of the office, Gary Annett, MJM Group CEO, commented: “MJM Group has a long and proud association with Poland. Many of our employees in Northern Ireland are originally from Poland and we have very strong Polish supply chain. We are delighted to open an office here in Pruszcz Gdański and cement our relationship with Poland.”

“MJM Group has recorded significant growth over recent years which has seen our workforce and our global reach strengthen,” adds Mr Annett. “In 2018, we have expanded our workforce in Northern Ireland and we have opened an office in Southampton, England. Opening a branch in Poland is part of our global expansion plans and a reflection of our commitment to attracting a talented pool of people and a robust supply chain from Poland and other EU countries. As the UK continues to navigate its way through the Brexit negotiations it is prudent for MJM Group to expand our global reach to ensure we have the resources to continue to grow as a leader in the global marine outfitting market.”

Annett was accompanied by the Mayor of Pruszcz Gdański, Janusz Wróbel who welcomed MJM Group’s expansion plans.

“We are pleased that MJM Group, a company which has been linked to the Pomeranian region for more than 10 years through its support of our local supply chain, has now decided to establish a permanent office in our city. Pruszcz Gdanski, which is within the Baltic Investment Zone, has become one of the most important locations for foreign investments in the region thanks to our infrastructure – we are at the intersection of the A1 motorway and close to an international airport which makes us a very attractive location for leading global companies to invest. We wish MJM Group every success here in Poland and in their global operations.”