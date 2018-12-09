Marseille Provence Cruise Club

Photos and Video from Fridtjof Nansen Launch Event

Fridtjof Nansen

A behind the scenes look at the launch of the Fridtjof Nansen, Hurtigruten's hybrid expedition ship which is set to debut in 2020 from Kleven Verft.

She is the second of three 530-guest expedition ships the Norwegian company will debut in a three year span. The Roald Amundsen enters service in 2019, and a third yet-to-be-named ship follows in 2021. Photos by Oclin/Hurtigruten.

Photos:

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/20048-photos-and-video-from-fridtjof-nansen-launch-event.html#sigProId3d82912467

Video:

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

122 Ships | 266.336 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Cruise Industry Job Listings

Latest Magazine Issue | Fall 2018

CIN Fall 2018

In This Edition:

China

Shipbuilding

Food + Beverage

Asia/Pacific

Australia

Zero Emissions

Interior Design

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
2019 Cruise Industry News Design Trends
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report