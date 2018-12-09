Photos and Video from Fridtjof Nansen Launch Event

A behind the scenes look at the launch of the Fridtjof Nansen, Hurtigruten's hybrid expedition ship which is set to debut in 2020 from Kleven Verft.

She is the second of three 530-guest expedition ships the Norwegian company will debut in a three year span. The Roald Amundsen enters service in 2019, and a third yet-to-be-named ship follows in 2021. Photos by Oclin/Hurtigruten.

