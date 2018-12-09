Marseille Provence Cruise Club

Latest Cruise Jobs: December 9

Job Listings

Featured Jobs:

 Disney Cruise Line

Learning and Development Manager (Shipboard)

As the Learning and Development Manager, you will take charge of the onboarding, training, and development of our entire team, from crew to officers. Leverage your HR knowledge to develop learning content, coach crew members, facilitate presentations, and onboard every member of our crew. Click here.
 Disney Cruise Line

Dry Dock Technical Manager (Celebration, Florida)

Under the oversight of the Managing Director, Disney Cruise Line (DCL) UK office, manages the approved dry dock scope of work for fleet’s technical work being undertaken during the dry docking period. Click here.
 Disney Cruise Line

Dry Dock Entertainment Technical Manager (Celebration, Florida)

Under the oversight of the Managing Director, Disney Cruise Line (DCL) UK office, manages the approved dry dock scope of work for fleet’s technical work being undertaken during the dry docking period. Click here.
 Disney Cruise Line

Sr. Manager, Marine Operations (Celebration, Florida)

Under the oversight of the Executive Director, Marine & Port Operations, Port Developments & Itinerary Planning, this Sr. Manager is responsible for the marine operations for the company’s vessels/private island and provides leadership for the company in respect of. Click here.
 

Sr. Manager, Cruise Hotel Operations (Miami, Florida)

The Senior Manager Cruise Hotel Operations oversees the day to day operation of onboard Guest Services, Housekeeping and all onboard Revenue departments including Spa, Boutique and Medical Services. This hands-on operational expert will work closely with the Vice President, Cruise Hotel Operations and Vice President, Financial Planning & Administration to drive total guest satisfaction across all areas of the onboard Cruise Hotel Operations department. Click here.

Manager, Enrichment (Miami, Florida)

The Manager of Enrichment is responsible for overseeing the Enrichment Department. The Manager will develop and plan enrichment programming to provide a comprehensive experience to the guests on board the yacht highlighting the history, geography, flora, fauna, culture, etc. of the unique ports and destinations visited by RCYC. The Manager of Enrichment is responsible for procurement, negotiation, and, quality while maintaining historical and cultural significant enrichment opportunities in each port that will meet the budget requirements and ensure guest satisfaction. The Manager is responsible for planning and developing the shipboard programing to include lectures, entertainment, activities, and other enrichment programs. Click here.

More cruise line jobs are available here.

Interested in posting a job? Learn more by emailing jobboard@cruiseindustrynews.com

Cruise Job Alerts - Sign Up for a Weekly Email of the Best Industry Jobs:

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

122 Ships | 266.336 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Working at Sea Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Fall 2018

CIN Fall 2018

In This Edition:

China

Shipbuilding

Food + Beverage

Asia/Pacific

Australia

Zero Emissions

Interior Design

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship index