Latest Cruise Jobs: December 9

As the Learning and Development Manager, you will take charge of the onboarding, training, and development of our entire team, from crew to officers. Leverage your HR knowledge to develop learning content, coach crew members, facilitate presentations, and onboard every member of our crew.

Under the oversight of the Executive Director, Marine & Port Operations, Port Developments & Itinerary Planning, this Sr. Manager is responsible for the marine operations for the company's vessels/private island and provides leadership for the company in respect of.

The Senior Manager Cruise Hotel Operations oversees the day to day operation of onboard Guest Services, Housekeeping and all onboard Revenue departments including Spa, Boutique and Medical Services. This hands-on operational expert will work closely with the Vice President, Cruise Hotel Operations and Vice President, Financial Planning & Administration to drive total guest satisfaction across all areas of the onboard Cruise Hotel Operations department.