Miami Expecting 52,000 Cruise Passengers in One Day

PortMiami is hosting an estimated 52,000 cruise passengers on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018.

This sets a one-day record for passenger traffic at PortMiami, the port said, in a statement.

PortMiami will be welcoming the following cruise vessels:

Carnival Cruise Lines Carnival Horizon Carnival Cruise Lines Carnival Magic Disney Cruise Line Disney Magic FRS Caribbean San Gwann MSC Cruises MSC Divina Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Getaway Oceania Cruises Oceania Riviera Royal Caribbean International Empress of the Seas Royal Caribbean International Allure of the Seas

"It's definitely a busy time for PortMiami,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. "I want to welcome all cruise visitors to Miami-Dade County and encourage them to explore all that our community has to offer. Cruise passengers are essential to the continued growth and development of the tourism industry in Miami-Dade and contribute millions of dollars to our local economy annually. That includes air travel, hotel nights, entertainment and shopping. I want to thank the more than 52,000 passengers we’re expecting this Sunday for selecting Miami as a destination.”

"PortMiami is home to the world's most renowned cruise lines,” said Chairwoman of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee Rebeca Sosa. “Last year the Cruise Capital of the World handled more than 5.6 million cruise passengers, welcoming each and every one with open arms and a smile. We’re more than ready for the 2018-2019 cruise season!”