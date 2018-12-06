Cunard Rolls Out New Spa Concept

Cunard Line has announced Mareel Wellness & Beauty: a new spa concept developed in partnership with Canyon Ranch.

Mareel will launch exclusively onboard Queen Elizabeth this December 2018, closely followed by Queen Victoria and on the Queen Mary 2 in November 2020.

"The new brand will offer a holistic approach with an extended spa treatment menu of mineral-rich seawater and marine-based experiences as well as a redesign of the entire spa facility," Cunard said, in a press release. "The new spa decor will bring to life the magic of the ocean in hues of blue, green and pale coral, creating a sanctuary of calm where guests can soak up the sea’s transformational energy."

New offerings on Queen Elizabeth include couples suite for seaweed bathing rituals; a meditation room with acoustic resonance loungers; a redesigned multifunctional fitness center and studio space and sound therapy facilities in every treatment room.

The "Ocean Discovery" will launch as the signature treatment featuring organic marine-based products from VOYA sustainably harvested in Western Ireland. An entire range of ocean inspired massage, body and alternative treatments will also launch and will complement the aqua therapy center harnessing the healing power of water, according to a press release.

In addition, a new range of luxury products will be introduced, all selected to offer socially responsible production techniques with organic ingredients that are sustainably harvested, wild-picked, biodynamic and toxin-free including Red Flower, Shankara and Environ.

Mareel will also feature enhanced wellness experiences across the ship’s daily activity program including stretch and daily meditation videos shown on stateroom TVs, wellness seminars, and outdoor dance and yoga classes.

“We are thrilled to debut our new collaboration with Canyon Ranch, Mareel Wellness & Beauty, onboard the recently enhanced Queen Elizabeth, said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. “Cunard’s first-ever, uniquely conceived spa concept will offer our discerning guests a new level of luxury wellness at sea - only on Cunard.”