First Ritz Ship to Carry Name Azora

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will name its first 298-guest ship the Azora, meaning"sky blue," the company announced.

“We are thrilled to officially reveal the name of the inaugural yacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection,” said Doug Prothero, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “We wanted to select a name that embodies the wanderlust of a luxury journey at sea and inspires travelers to dream of their next destination. Azora, which evokes the beauty of the sky and ocean, does both. To the mind, the color blue also a suggests a distinct sense of peace and clarity, emotions we hope to stir in our guests during their journey with us.”

With blue as a signature color of The Ritz-Carlton brand and an "inspiration-inducing color" of travel, Azora was a fitting choice for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s first ship, the company said.

Voyages start in February 2020.