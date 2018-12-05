American Queen Steamboat Company Announces Holiday Sailings

The American Queen Steamboat Company has announced its holiday sailing program.

Holiday sailings this season will again include the Christmas markets along the Lower Mississippi River, the company said, as the Southern Holiday Plantation Markets feature a cozier, more intimate and authentic experience, according to a press release.

Port stops include Nottoway Plantation, Louisiana; Natchez, Mississippi; and St. Francisville, Louisiana, where the festivities will be located.

Each port features a Southern plantation, each unique in their own way.

Available Holiday Sailings on the American Queen and the American Duchess include these themed voyages:

Memphis, Tenn to New Orleans, La. Dec. 9 – 17, , Dec. 23 – Dec. 31

New Orleans, La. to Memphis, Tenn, Dec. 16 - 24

New Orleans Round Trip, Dec. 16 – Dec. 24, Dec. 23 – Dec. 30, Dec. 30 – Jan. 3.