Pullmanur Cruceros Introduces Visa Card

Pullmantur Cruceros and Bankinter Consumer Finance have announced the introduction of a Pullmantur Visa card.

According to the cruise line, the card will make it easier for guests of Pullmantur Cruceros to book and finance their holidays over a period of up to 18 months. The card has no maintenance fees and customers will not have to change banks in order to use the card.

All passengers who choose to make their payments through the new card will receive a return of up to 6 percent of the deferred purchases and a 20 euro gift voucher when making purchases other than their cruise from the cruise line.

Pullmantur President and CEO Richard J. Vogel said the agreement will make the product more accessible for the Spanish market.

All Spanish nationals as well as residents in Spain from more than 15 European countries will be eligible for the Pullmantur Visa card.

(Photo: Pullmantur President and CEO Richard Vogel and General Director of Bankinter Consumer Finance Alfonso Saez)