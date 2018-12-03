MJM Announces Three Director Appointments

MJM Group has expanded its board of directors with the appointment of three contract directors, the company announced.

Colm Cunningham, Damien Morgan and Gavin McKevitt have been appointed to the board by marine outfitting company which recently completed a refit of the Azamara Pursuit in Belfast on behalf of Royal Caribbean Cruise and Azamara Club Cruises.

Speaking about the appointments, Gary Annett, MJM Group CEO commented:

“Over the past 12 months, we have completed a number of firsts which includes our first ever contract in China and the completion of the Azamara Pursuit project, which gave us complete project management responsibility and put MJM Group on a wider global map bringing larger and more challenging contracts to our business. The appointment of Colm, Damien and Gavin to our Board of Directors is a reflection of the growth of MJM Group and our commitment to securing our long-term future.”

Cunningham and Morgan have been with MJM Group for 30 years and 20 years respectively.

Cunningham is one of MJM Group’s longest serving employees, starting his career as an apprentice joiner before working his way across the company gaining experience in every area of the business, the company said.

Morgan began his career as a technical draughtsman and has worked across the business. He was the contracts director responsible for the Azamara Pursuit contract.

McKevitt joined MJM Group in April 2018 and has brought fresh eyes to the company. As part of his responsibilities, McKevitt will be the director in charge of health, safety, quality and environment.

“MJM Group has recorded significant growth in recent years. We have taken on over 70 new employees since the beginning of the year with plans for further recruitment and we have developed stronger relationships with our customers,” Annett added. “As part of our growth, we have strengthened our Board of Directors and specifically our Contracts Division with the appointment of Colm, Damien and Gavin. Their combined experience will ensure that MJM Group Management Structure is fully robust to embrace new opportunities and drive continued growth.”