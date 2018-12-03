Hurtigruten's Alaska Program for 2020 to Feature New Roald Amundsen

Hurtigruten has announced the launch of multiple itineraries throughout Alaska in 2020.

“Alaska is a perfect fit for Hurtigruten and our expedition cruise concept. We will go where the big ships can’t, taking guests far beyond the ordinary while exploring the true beauty of Alaska,” said Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

Voyages range from 12 to 16 days, highlighted by the Inside Passage and also including Petersburg, rarely visited by other cruise lines.

The new 530-guest Roald Amundsen will sail in Alaska in 2020, becoming the first hybrid electric-powered cruise ship in the state.

“Imagine kayaking in pristine waters, hiking through untouched wilderness and spotting bears, whales, caribou and eagles; then returning to the comfort of an expedition ship you know is greener than any other ship you have experienced. This is the unparalleled Alaska experience Hurtigruten will offer,” added Skjeldam.

The Roald Amundsen will conclude her 2020 Alaska season by conducting an epic Northwest Passage transit from Nome to Halifax, via Greenland.

In addition to Alaska, 2020 will also mark the debut of Hurtigruten’s second hybrid electric-powered expedition ship, Fridtjof Nansen. The inaugural season of the world’s greenest and most advanced expedition ship includes exploring Norwegian fjords, cruising to Greenland and Iceland, venturing as far south as the Antarctic Circle.

“Along with her sister ship MS Roald Amundsen, MS Fridtjof Nansen will define a new era of expedition cruising. Green technology combined with premium comfort, the unique Hurtigruten atmosphere and outstanding culinary experiences will allow our guests to make the most of their personal adventure,” noted Skjeldam.



