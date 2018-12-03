Regal Princess Set to Become Second MedallionClass Ship

Princess Cruises announced today that it is now preparing Regal Princess as the second ship fully activated with Princess MedallionClass experiences, following in the footsteps of the Caribbean Princess.

The Regal Princess will be fully activated for her Caribbean Season starting February 17, 2019.

The Princess OceanMedallion, included complimentary, is a wearable device that elevates the guest experience by delivering enhanced experiences and personalized service resulting in high guest satisfaction scores, the company said.

"Our guests have been absolutely wowed by OceanMedallion vacations on Caribbean Princess, and we are proud to roll-out the full Princess MedallionClass experience on Regal Princess starting early next year," said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, the world's largest international premium cruise line. "With two Princess MedallionClass ships sailing in the Caribbean, we continue on our path to fleet-wide activation providing even more guests an enhanced level of personalized service."