SaltwaterJobs.com Offers Assistance in Turbulent Times

Since the launch in July 2008, SaltwaterJobs.com has continued to grow its client base and jobseeker pool. Working with some of the world leaders in the cruise line and super yacht industries, SaltwaterJobs.com is well positioned to become the largest global job network for the shipping industry. The website is currently listing hundreds of live job ads in virtually every onboard department, with new jobs listed daily. “We still have a lot of work to do, but we are pleased with the response so far from both employers and jobseekers. We plan to continue our focus in the cruise and yacht industries, whilst we work towards adding the cargo and offshore industries to the mix. Given our audience of qualified seafarers, SaltwaterJobs.com is also an excellent place to advertise shipping related shore-side positions. There is always someone who is interested in making the move ashore.” said Ms. Wendy Franks, Founder and Managing Director of SaltwaterJobs.com

Canadian born and now based in Melbourne Australia, Ms Franks has travelled the globe working onboard both cruise ships and super yachts with land based experience in marine recruitment for the cruise, yacht and cargo industries. It is this extensive experience that inspired Ms Franks to build the online job board and positively alter the means by which the industry advertises to find the right candidates from across the seas. The arrival of SaltwaterJobs.com in the midst of these turbulent times presents a perfect and timely opportunity for employers and recruiters interested in reducing their advertising budgets. To show our support we are offering new clients a 6 month unlimited advertisement contract absolutely free. This is an excellent way of attracting suitably qualified jobseekers whilst drawing attention to your company and service, all of which is available absolutely FREE with no obligation to continue using the service. “By offering this free service we hope to assist employers and recruiters through this difficult time as well as providing jobseekers with a streamlined approach to locating suitable employment in the shipping industry.” said Ms. Franks.